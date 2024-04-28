Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 4: Damian Lillard is out, final injury report, official starters April 28
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first round playoff series on Sunday night. Indiana has a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven — they've won twice in a row after dropping Game 1.
Milwaukee is banged up, which has been an unfortunate reality of the series so far. They have found a way to combat it, winning a game and getting to overtime in Game 3, but it has been difficult and taxing. Stealing a road win would be huge for the Bucks given the flow of the series, yet their opponents know the importance of taking care of business at home.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the battle.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report once again. Indiana's two-way contract players are unavailable in the playoffs by rule.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was effective in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. Through three playoff outings, they are +27 in 73 minutes — they've been the Pacers best five-man unit.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He was scheduled to go through a difficult workout on Sunday. Damian Lillard has tendinitis in his right Achilles and is out. Chris Livingston has a non-COVID illness and is also out for Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton, who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and was listed as probable, is available to play.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Guard: Malik Beasley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will tip off in about half an hour. For more on Game 4 action, click here.
