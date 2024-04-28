All Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 4: Damian Lillard is out, final injury report, official starters April 28

The Pacers host the Bucks again on Sunday night

Tony East

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner warms up before the Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round series in 2024. (Mandatory Photo Credit: All Pacers)
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner warms up before the Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round series in 2024. (Mandatory Photo Credit: All Pacers) /
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first round playoff series on Sunday night. Indiana has a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven — they've won twice in a row after dropping Game 1.

Milwaukee is banged up, which has been an unfortunate reality of the series so far. They have found a way to combat it, winning a game and getting to overtime in Game 3, but it has been difficult and taxing. Stealing a road win would be huge for the Bucks given the flow of the series, yet their opponents know the importance of taking care of business at home.

Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the battle.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report once again. Indiana's two-way contract players are unavailable in the playoffs by rule.

Indiana Pacers starting lineup

Guard: Tyrese Haliburton

Guard: Andrew Nembhard

Forward: Aaron Nesmith

Forward: Pascal Siakam

Center: Myles Turner

This lineup was effective in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. Through three playoff outings, they are +27 in 73 minutes — they've been the Pacers best five-man unit.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He was scheduled to go through a difficult workout on Sunday. Damian Lillard has tendinitis in his right Achilles and is out. Chris Livingston has a non-COVID illness and is also out for Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton, who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and was listed as probable, is available to play.

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup

Guard: Patrick Beverley

Guard: Malik Beasley

Forward: Khris Middleton

Forward: Bobby Portis

Center: Brook Lopez

The game will tip off in about half an hour. For more on Game 4 action, click here.

