Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 6: Lillard in, Antetokounmpo out, final injury report and starters May 2
The Indiana Pacers host the Mulwaukee Bucks tonight for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the two teams. The Pacers currently lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to close things out. It could be the last game of 2023-24 on their home floor if they lose.
Milwaukee had a dominant defensive night in Game 5, which could give them confidence for this outing. They also got good injury news regarding one of their star players today. Both teams likely view tonight as an opportunity to do something important in terms of momentum in the postseason, which makes it a vital game.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the campaign. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable with lower back spasms, but he is available to play again.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was solid in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. Through five playoff outings, they are +42 in 117 minutes — Game 5 was their first poor game as a playoff unit.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. Some reports suggested he could return today, but he won't play. Damian Lillard, however, will return to action after missing two games with tendinitis in his right Achilles.
Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley were listed as probable but will play.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Damian Lillard
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will tip off in about half an hour. For more on Game 6, click here.
- Adjustments and focus were key for Indiana Pacers in Game 4. They will be even more vital the rest of the series. CLICK HERE.
- Myles Turner has his best career playoff game for Indiana Pacers as film time and maturity mesh.CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers delivered a moment fans waited five years to see. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers survive massive Milwaukee Bucks comeback for overtime win in Game 3. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers