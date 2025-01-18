Is Paul George Playing vs Pacers? 76ers Final Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers will look to continue their hot streak and claim their 24th win of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Pacers have won seven of their last eight games and look to make it eight out of their previous nine on Saturday.
The 76ers, a team that was supposed to be at the top of the East standings, have struggled with continuity and, more importantly, injuries. Injuries have hampered the 76ers like no other, and that is a big reason why they sit on the outside looking in with a 15-24 record and as the 11th seed.
There is plenty of time to get back on track; however, the Pacers hope that is not tonight. Philadelphia has a ton of obstacles in its way, and they may have one tonight as its top player, forward Paul George, is listed as questionable.
George was listed as questionable due to a left groin tightness. He missed Friday's practice due to the injury.
The star was listed as questionable and will be out for this game.
George has struggled to stay on the court this season. The 76ers took a massive swing on George this past offseason, signing him to a four-year, $212 million free-agent contract.
That seemed like a big win for the 76ers, but so far, that has not been the case, as he's only played in 27 of 39 games so far.
In addition, his production is not close to what he is earning. George is only averaging 17.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in 32.7 minutes of action.
The last time George was on the court was in their loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. George recorded 26 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 43 minutes of action.
Those 43 minutes are the most George has played this season.
The Pacers will play in their 43rd game of the season and look to secure their 12th win in front of their home crowd.
Philadelphia enters the matchup with Indiana as losers of four games in a row. They have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference opponents.
The Pacers are 14-15 against Eastern Conference opponents and are shooting 48.9 percent from the field this season, which is slightly higher than the 76ers' 48.3 percent.
