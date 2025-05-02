Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Breaks Silence on Giannis Antetokounmpo Fight
On Tuesday, the 50-32 Indiana Pacers booted the 48-34 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the second straight season.
Yes, as there were last year, there was a massive health caveat for Milwaukee: nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was only available for two full games, and was relatively ineffective in those, while recuperating from a right calf blood clot. Early in Game 4, Lillard went down for good with an Achilles tendon tear.
Still, the Pacers also thoroughly outplayed the Bucks in virtually all facets. Although Milwaukee superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 33.0 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the floor and 69.8 percent shooting from the foul line, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks, his teammates couldn't string together consistently solid performances, especially on defense.
Head coach Doc Rivers was constantly toggling his starting rotations in an effort to find matchups to fit the Pacers, to little avail.
Although Indiana should be in a celebratory state, Antetokounmpo got into some series postgame clashes with both Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, and sixth man guard Bennedict Mathurin.
After clearly being rattled by his John Haliburton confrontation, Giannis drew Mathurin close to him while ostensibly congratulating him on advancing (although Mathurin was out for Game 5), and they eventually had to be separated.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Mathurin has finally weighed in on his postgame fight with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"It's nothing," Mathurin said. "It's just competitive. Two competitors. He's a great player. We went out there, we chopped it up. He's a great guy."
Antetokounmpo put his hand around Mathurin's head in what appeared to be a gesture meant to intimdate him.
"It don't bother me," Mathurin said of the moment. "No sir. Nothing in this world can bother me. I'm alive. I'm blessed. I'm healthy. You know what I'm saying? I'm proud of myself, the way I conducted myself. It could've been a lot worse. I feel like I did a pretty good job over there."
