Pacers Broadcast Could be Compromised Due to Tornado
The broadcast for Game 2 of the NBA Finals may be compromised between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN/ABC may have to produce the game remotely because of a tornado warning in Oklahoma City.
“ESPN/ABC may have to produce Game 2 of the NBA Finals remotely because of a tornado warning in OKC. Mike Breen & company will still be commenting from court side but the production trucks outside the arena may not be available.
“ESPN would control the pictures and productions from either Bristol or LA.”
Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
According to KOCO 5 Oklahoma City, severe storms are tracking across the city, and there is a significant risk of tornadoes as well.
Prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers' flight was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to a tornado warning. Although it was a short delay, it still threw a slight wrench into the Pacers' plan.
Luckily, it did not affect their play, at least down the stretch of Game 1, as the Pacers stormed back after being down by as many as 15 points in the game. Indiana will seek to take a 2-0 series lead after Sunday and have a stranglehold on the Finals.
No matter what happens on Sunday, the Pacers have stolen home-court advantage, and they’ll make sure to keep it.
