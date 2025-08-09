Pacers’ Christmas Game Drought Nearing Historic Levels
The Indiana Pacers were one of the two best teams in basketball this past season. After playing seven games in the NBA Finals, that statement is indisputable.
Until the playoffs rolled around, the Pacers had very few nationally televised games. NBA fans across the country didn't see much of them, so no one outside of Indiana knew just how good they were.
Despite having a young superstar in Tyrese Haliburton and another great star in Pascal Siakam, the NBA doesn't give them the national TV treatment. That has continued into next season.
More news: Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Hints at Plan for Myles Turner Replacement
The NBA has once again disrespected the Indiana Pacers
For yet another season, the Pacers have been left off the Christmas Day game schedule. It has become a routine not to see Indiana play on the NBA's showcase day.
In fact, it has been over 20 years since the Pacers played on Christmas. Only two teams have a longer drought.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing on Christmas, which is who the Pacers took on in the NBA Finals. The NBA had no problem putting them on the schedule for that day.
Perhaps the Tyrese Haliburton injury changed things on that front. If he had been healthy and not missing all of next season, perhaps the NBA would have changed its mind.
That seems doubtful. Even when the Pacers made back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, the NBA still didn't schedule them for Christmas Day.
Those around the organization still believe they are going to compete in the playoffs next year and do some damage in the postseason. They will just use this as more fuel for the fire.
More news: Former Pacers Star Linked to West Powerhouse in Free Agency
The rest of the regular season has not been revealed yet. Pacers fans do know that they won't get to watch their team play on opening night, either.
It will be interesting to see how the new NBA partners treat Indiana next season. How many national TV games will the Pacers get between NBC and ESPN? They will be national every time they are on Amazon, though.
Indiana continues to be disrespected, and they are still being seen as underdogs. They will continue to use that as motivation to make another unlikely run next season.
Latest Pacers news
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.