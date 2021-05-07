Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Has Been on a Tear
This season Domantas Sabonis was an All-Star for the second consecutive season, and while a lot of casual fans of the NBA might not watch him much, they are missing out. Right now, he is averaging 20.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
The 6'11" 240 lbs forward missed some time last week (four games) with a back injury, but since he has returned, he has been electric.
In the first game back from his injury, he scored 26 points, dished out 14 assists and grabbed 19 rebounds. The next game, he had 32 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists. In the game after that, he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Finally, on Thursday evening against the Wizards, he had 30 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Sabonis has become a star in the NBA.
With six games left in the season for the Pacers, he will need to continue to bring this effort for them to hold onto one of the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
