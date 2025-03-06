Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton in Danger of Missing Game vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers will be facing off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight as they try to go for their third win in a row. Indiana has won six of their past 10 games overall and they will be looking to keep pace in the tough Eastern Conference standings.
More news: Pacers One of the Most Improved in Final Quarter Season Grades
However, the team could be playing this game without the services of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been listed as questionable on the injury report for this contest against Atlanta today.
His status for the game remains in question and he could end up missing this contest. The star has been dealing with a left hip flexor strain and it seems to be bothering him.
We should know closer to the start of the game whether Indiana will have their leader on the court. Going up against the Hawks, the Pacers would likely feel much better about their chances if Haliburton could suit up.
More news: Pacers Could Go After $54 Million Forward via Trade This Offseason
Haliburton has been the catalyst for this Pacers team all season long. Despite some strange happenings with consistency at different times this year, the star guard has put together a pretty good season.
For the year, Haliburton has averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Haliburton is the engine that helps the Pacers succeed on the court so without him, things could get a little dicey against the Hawks.
Indiana is currently sitting in the No. 5 seed within the East stadings, holding a record of 35-25 for the season. They have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games overall and the team will look to keep things going against Atlanta.
The Hawks are battling for a playoff spot themselves, making this a potentially competitive game. Indiana will need to be very focused and bring the energy to this one if they want to come away with the win over their East rivals.
More Pacers news: Star Big 10 Guard Lands with Indiana in Latest Mock Draft
Pacers Listed as Potential Landing Spot This Summer For $15M Center
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Stamps His Name in Individual NBA History
Multiple Pacers Named as Trade Targets For Dallas Mavericks This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.