Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam Status Revealed vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks today for the second time this week. Indiana grabbed a win in their first contest but this game now shifts over to Milwaukee and could be a tougher contest.
Heading into this crucial game, the Pacers do have a nice clean bill of health. Both star guard Tyrese Haliburton and star forward Pascal Siakam weren't listed on the injury report for the Pacers.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reported the injury news on social media.
This means that they will be suiting up for this incredibly important game against the Bucks. Guard T.J. McConnell isn't listed on the report either so the Pacers seem to be entering this game as a full unit.
The Bucks will likely have their two-star players in this game as well. Both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were listed on the injury report but as probable.
Indiana and Milwaukee are currently tied for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings so a win would go a long way. The Bucks are technically ahead of the Pacers in the standings despite the tied record but this game could create some breathing room either way.
The Pacers were able to take down the Bucks in the previous contest as Haliburton hit a game-winning shot. But his antics after the fact could get Milwaukee all hyped up for this rematch.
Indiana will need to bring their A-game for this contest today if they want to come away with the big win. Taking the Milwaukee crowd out of the game early on will be crucial as the Bucks tend to feed off their loud fanbase when playing at home.
This game could have major playoff implications on seeding, making it one of the biggest of the season. Both sides will be fighting to win and fans should be in for a great game between the two teams.
