Pacers Make Major Announcement Ahead of Eastern Conference Finals
The Indiana Pacers will participate in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. Last season's appearance was quite a shock, but this season is different. Those who have paid attention to the Pacers all year long, especially from the start of the 2025 year and on, are not surprised Indiana stands where they do.
The Pacers failed to collect a win in last season's conference final, and they'll look to change all that this season. Not only will they look to change that, but they have made a massive announcement ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Indiana has announced they will wear their statement for the East finals and the rest of their 2025 playoff run.
Prior to this series, the Pacers wore their city edition jerseys, at least for all their home games. The Pacers are now switching things up, but they'll look for the same results as they experienced in the previous two rounds.
The Pacers are eight wins away from their first title in franchise history and four wins away from their second finals appearance ever. The first and only time they made the NBA Finals was back in 2000, defeating the New York Knicks to represent the East in the NBA Finals that season.
In the NBA Finals, the Pacers faced the Los Angeles Lakers and were defeated in six games. Since then, the Pacers have made the conference finals five times but have failed to make the finals in all five attempts.
Although the Pacers do not have home-court advantage in this series, they will look to do the improbable once again. The series will start on Wednesday, May 21, in front of what will be a hostile New York Knicks crowd at Madison Square Garden.
According to ESPN Bet, the Knicks are favored in Game 1 with a -4.5 spread, and according to ESPN Analytics, the Pacers are only favored to win with a 47.8 percent chance.
The Pacers and Knicks faced off three times in the regular season, with New York coming out on top 2-1. They played twice before the 2025 calendar year, the second time coming in early February.
