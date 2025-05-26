Pacers Mascot Puts NBA Legend Shaq on Poster
The Indiana Pacers lost a crucial Game 3 to the New York Knicks, 106-100, in front of their home fans on Sunday.
The Pacers were in complete control of the game until the gritty Knicks flipped the script and turned the tables on Indiana. Now that the Knicks are on the board, Game 4 will be even bigger than it already was.
However, before attention shifts to Game 4, prior to Game 3, the Pacers’ mascot, Boomer, had some fun with NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, Shaquille O'Neal.
While O’Neal was enjoying some downtime before the start of Game 3, Boomer had other plans as he decided to put Shaq on a poster.
It may have been some good old-fashioned revenge on the side of the Pacers. The last time the Pacers were in the NBA Finals, they faced the Los Angeles Lakers, led byShaquille O'Neal.
In that 2000 NBA Finals series, O’Neal was on a mission. Against the Pacers, he tortured them, averaging 38.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent from the field in 45.5 minutes of action.
O’Neal terrorized the Pacers and kept them from winning their first NBA title in their franchise history. However, the Pacers now have another chance to do that this season.
They currently lead the Eastern Conference Finals series over the Knicks, 2-1. While the loss in Game 3 was tough, they still have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Tuesday.
Although the loss in Game 3 was brutal, the Pacers still have a golden opportunity to move closer to their first finals appearance in 25 years.
