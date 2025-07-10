All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Another Signing Imminent, Guard Takes Shot at Myles Turner, Unfortunate Tyrese Haliburton Story

Gabe Smallson

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly close to signing another big man in the midst of quite a busy offseason. Indiana must fill the void that Myles Turner left as he heads to Milwaukee.

Speaking of Turner's departure, a Pacers guard appears to have taken a massive shot at the big man. Many are viewing the seemingly random social media post from Bennedict Mathurin as a direct shot at his now former teammate.

Finally, an extremely unfortunate story surrounding superstar Tyrese Haliburton has come to light. Doctors reportedly told the point guard that his chance of tearing his Achilles was low amid the calf injury he was nursing during the NBA Finals.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

