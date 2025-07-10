Pacers Notes: Another Signing Imminent, Guard Takes Shot at Myles Turner, Unfortunate Tyrese Haliburton Story
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly close to signing another big man in the midst of quite a busy offseason. Indiana must fill the void that Myles Turner left as he heads to Milwaukee.
Speaking of Turner's departure, a Pacers guard appears to have taken a massive shot at the big man. Many are viewing the seemingly random social media post from Bennedict Mathurin as a direct shot at his now former teammate.
Finally, an extremely unfortunate story surrounding superstar Tyrese Haliburton has come to light. Doctors reportedly told the point guard that his chance of tearing his Achilles was low amid the calf injury he was nursing during the NBA Finals.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Close To Signing Another Big Man Amid Flurry of Moves
Pacers Guard Appears to Take Massive Shot at Myles Turner
Doctors Told Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton He Had Low Chance of Rupturing Achilles After Calf Injury
Pacers Not Ready to Discuss Extensions for 2 Key Players
Pacers Executive Believes Indiana Would Have Won NBA Finals if Tyrese Haliburton Didn't Get Hurt
Pacers Doing 'Deep Dive' on Rise of Achilles Injuries in Organization After Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers President Calls Myles Turner One of Greatest Pacers Ever
Did Tyrese Haliburton Injury Impact Myles Turner's Decision to Leave Pacers for Bucks?
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI