Pacers Reveal Game 6 Injury Report vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for a potential closeout Game 6 in their Eastern Conference Finals clash against the New York Knicks.
A critical contributor to the Pacers, at a position of need, was questionable heading into the contest.
As the underdog squad, Indiana is hosting Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the Knicks manage to secure a win and push the series to 3-3, Game 7 will take place in New York.
Per Underdog NBA, backup center Tony Bradley was officially questionable to suit up due to a hip injury incurred during the Pacers' 111-94 Game 5 loss to New York.
Now, Bradley's status for the bout has been finalized. He will suit up, after all.
The 6-foot-10 journeyman center out of the University of North Carolina, 27, has emerged as an important reserve contributor for Indiana, albeit in limited minutes. In eight playoff games, he's averaging 1.0 points on 40 percent field goal shooting and 66.7 percent free throw shooting and 1.8 boards, across 6.8 minutes per game.
Bradley appeared in 14 contests for Indiana during the regular season, averaging 4.4 points on 64.4 percent field goal shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 8.1 minutes per.
The veteran big man agreed to a pair of 10-day deals with Indiana in March, before agreeing to a rest-of-season contract.
Indiana has been on the prowl for a solid reserve center since losing Isaiah Jackson Jr. and James Wiseman to season-ending Achilles tendon tears early in the year.
The Pacers traded to acquire Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat, but Bryant's lackluster defense proved so detrimental that he quickly fell out of favor with head coach Rick Carlisle, prompting the team to audition Bradley.
Will Bradley stick with Indiana after this summer? The team needs to take care of another unrestricted free agent center on its roster, starter Myles Turner, before it takes stock of its bench. Bradley has been a solid defender, but has limited offensive range.
