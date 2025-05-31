Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to Huge Game 5 Criticism
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had an underwhelming performance during his team's disappointing 111-94 Game 5 blowout defeat to the New York Knicks.
Indiana, up 3-1 in the series heading into the Madison Square Garden contest, blew an opportunity to close out New York and advance to its first NBA Finals in 25 years on Thursday night.
Across 31 minutes of action, Haliburton was hampered throughout the game by All-Defensive Team Knicks wing Mikal Bridges. It led to him finishing with just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor (0-of-2 from distance) and 4-of-5 shooting from the foul line.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers Star Named 'Face of NBA' by Surprising Source
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product also logged six assists, two boards, two steals and one block, as well as an underwhelming -23 plus-minus.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Haliburton acknowledged his shortcomings in the effort.
"Yeah, rough night for me. I gotta do a better job of getting downhill," Haliburton conceded.
"I feel like I could do a lot better, so put that on me," Haliburton said.
More Indiana Pacers News: Former Pacers All-Star Fires Off Hilarious Jab at Shaquille O’Neal
In fact, Haliburton did do a lot better in Game 4, notching an impressive 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double with no turnovers.
The Pacers star is logging still-impressive averages of 21.0 points on .440/.318/.810 shooting splits, 10.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals thus far in the series.
His lack of consistency as a scorer is in part a reflection of his deferential offensive ethos. The 25-year-old is an adept distributor and, when dialed-in, a great clutch bucket-getter. But he is still reticent to completely take over from game-to-game. Armed with so many talented shooters, that's generally not something he needs to do.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Sends Major Promise to Knicks Before Game 6
With the Knicks now absolutely dialed-in defensively, however, it may behoove Haliburton to look for his first as the series continues.
Game 6 is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The action will be broadcast via TNT and TruTV and streamed on the once-and-future HBO Max.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Major Challenges Knicks Present
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
Pacers Legend to Call Eastern Conference Finals Games vs Knicks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.