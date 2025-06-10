Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Discloses Injury Ahead of Game 3
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton revealed he is dealing with a lower leg injury.
Haliburton told the media on Tuesday, a day prior to Game 3.
Haliburton appeared to be walking gingerly after their Game 2 loss.
Many suspected that Haliburton had suffered an injury on Sunday, and that appears to be the case. While he admitted to the injury, Haliburton said he will be fine moving forward.
Haliburton appeared to be moving just during practice on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old will look to rebound after a challenging Game 2 performance. In the contest they lost, Haliburton recorded 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes of action.
While he finished with a decent stat line, Haliburton only recorded five points prior to the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, he recorded 12 of his points, but at that point, it was too late for the Pacers to mount a comeback.
Now, with the series tied 1-1 and the Pacers stealing homecourt, they will look to take advantage of the two home games they have in front of them. As things stood for Game 3, the Pacers are home underdogs with a +5.5 spread according to ESPN Bet.
So far in the series, Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points per game, 6.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in 36.5 minutes of action.
The former lottery pick has been spectacular all postseason long, and while he had that incredible go-ahead game winner in Game 1, he has yet to have a stellar game from start to finish.
Haliburton will look to feed off the home crowd, and the home crowd will do all they can to help their team secure a 2-1 series lead after Wednesday.
More Pacers news: Pacers vs Thunder Game 3: Everything You Need to Know
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton NBA Finals Struggles Highlighted With Wild Stat
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
Pacers Have Shocking Advantage Over Thunder in NBA Finals
Pacers' Shocking Turnaround by the Numbers Proves They Can Win It All
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.