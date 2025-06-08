Pacers to be Without One Player For NBA Finals Game 2
The Indiana Pacers are set to miss a player for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to the injury report.
The Pacers will be without forward Jarace Walker for the second game of the series. He already missed the first game, but he should get evaluated after the game to see if he can return for Game 3 in Indiana.
Walker hurt his ankle in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. He was immediately engulfed with pain, unable to get off the court under his own power.
If there is no structural damage to the ankle, his availability could depend on pain tolerance. There are several gaps in between games during the NBA Finals, which will give Walker an opportunity to play if the treatment goes well.
"The fact that the Finals are stretched out over a pretty significant period of time gives him a chance to recover," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told 107.5 The Fan after the Knicks series.
Walker's absence will be felt for the Pacers, who love to employ several different bodies during a game. Their fast-paced play style requires a good deal of energy from the players, making rotation and depth key.
Indiana presses full-court, pushes the ball up the court after a defensive rebound, and relies on quick defensive rotations for their defense.
Walker is able to defend well and move his feet, along with having good size, making the 240-pounder an important defender.
The Oklahoma City Thunder roster is full of players like Walker, who would give the Pacers an option to add physicality and speed on the wings, but they will now have to make due.
Walker played in 12 of the Pacers' 16 playoff games in the first three rounds, averaging 3.0 points per game on a 9.8 minutes average.
The Pacers managed to win Game 1 despite Walker's absence and will now have to do the same in Sunday's Game 2.
More Pacers news:
Fans in Awe of Bonkers Korean Broadcasts of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
Pacers Have Shocking Advantage Over Thunder in NBA Finals
NBA Executive Picks Surprising Pacers Star as Being 'Steph Curry-esque'
NBA Fans Fans React to Reggie Miller at Pacers Trophy Ceremony
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.