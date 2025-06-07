Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Offers Strange Admission With Game 1 Comments
The Indiana Pacers are now just three wins away from winning the first title in franchise history. After a thrilling Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana is feeling very confident in the NBA Finals.
Entering the series, many people expected the Thunder to dominate the Pacers, but Indiana quickly showed that it may not be the case. The Pacers stormed back in the fourth quarter to stun the Thunder crowd and earn a big win to open the series.
The game was capped off by a game-winning shot from star guard Tyrese Haliburton. For the fourth consecutive playoff series, Haliburton saved the Pacers with a clutch shot.
This again sparked the narrative around the Pacers being the "team of destiny" this season. Indiana has pulled off multiple miraculous wins in the playoffs, sparking this thought.
But after the fact, Haliburton didn't seem overly thrilled about the win. When asked about his reaction, the Pacers guard offered some strange comments.
“What’s the point?” Haliburton told Andscape. “Ain’t nobody expected us to win this [expletive] anyway. So, what’s the point of tripping? Not a person expected us to win not a single series we played in. So, what’s the point of tripping?
"We are playing with house money, really. We have been playing with house money all playoffs.”, said Haliburton
Haliburton has talked in the past about doubters fueling this run to the NBA Finals. But his comments on them playing with house money are interesting.
The Pacers have proved that they belong in the conversation as one of the better teams in the league, and opportunities like this don't always come around. But as long as people keep doubting Indiana, the more the Pacers are determined to prove them wrong.
Game 2 for the Pacers and Thunder is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8, from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
