Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Pascal Siakam Winning ECF MVP
The Indiana Pacers secured a spot in the NBA Finals, beating the New York Knicks in six games, and much to the surprise of many fans, it was Pascal Siakam, not Tyrese Haliburton, who secured the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
Haliburton, in a viral video, was seemingly ready to get the award and was surprised not to get it, though he quickly cheered on his teammate, who did have an amazing series.
While Haliburton has a large impact on the team due to his style of play, Siakam was consistent throughout the Knicks series, consistently producing offense, while Haliburton's numbers were down in a few games.
After the series, Haliburton emphasized that he always thought that Siakam would become a key contributor.
“When we brought him here, we had a vision,” Haliburton said.
"We envisioned doing something like this, doing something special. It’s just really special that he’s been here.
"He’s been like a big brother for me, someone I can really trust, somebody that I can really lean on and talk to, and just somebody who can always keep me steady.”
In the series, Siakam averaged 24.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1 turnover per game, while Haliburton averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.7 turnovers.
The duo were the two key players for the Pacers, consistently helping the team score during tight moments and having offensive explosions.
Different role players for Indiana stepped up at different times in the series, but Siakam and Haliburton were the key figures of the series win.
Haliburton just missed out on the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, only one vote away. He has publicly spoken more about the team rather than himself, being supportive of his teammates and sharing the spotlight.
He likely won't feel all that slighted, especially if Indiana goes on to win the NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history.
