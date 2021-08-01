Report: The Indiana Pacers had interest in Lakers' Alex Caruso

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers had Alex Caruso as a target.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade on draft day (see Tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

The Atlanta Hawks have now acquired Delon Wright (see Tweet below from Wojnarowski).

Lastly, Pincus says he thinks that the Pacers will keep T.J. McConnell who is a free agent.

The Tweet from Pincus can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

