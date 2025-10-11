Rick Carlisle Has Concerning Injury Update for Pacers Guard
Coming into this season, the Indiana Pacers were already thin in the backcourt. Without Tyrese Haliburton available, their margin for error at the guard spot was pretty much nil.
The Pacers have played just one preseason game and things are already falling apart in the backcourt. T.J. McConnell is out a month with a hamstring injury. They waived Delon Wright after he suffered a head injury.
Kam Jones is going to miss several weeks with a back injury. Now, Rick Carlilse has a worrisome update on another Pacers guard as they get ready for their second preseason game.
Rick Carlisle Gives Worrisome Update on Pacers Guard Ben Sheppard
Ben Sheppard did not play in the first preseason game against the Timberwolves. He has an undisclosed injury. It looks like that injury might keep him out for a couple of more preseason games.
Rick Carlisle said that Sheppard won't play in Saturday's game and is doubtful for Monday's contest.
Sheppard has been part of the rotation for the last two years in Indiana. Carlisle loves the effort that Sheppard plays with, particularly on defense and how he cuts on the offensive end.
Despite that, Sheppard's offense hasn't really developed over the last few years. He's still a below-average 3-point shooter, and Johnny Furphy has looked really good in training camp.
If Sheppard isn't able to get healthy soon, he's in danger of losing his spot in the rotation to Furphy. He has to show that his shooting stroke has improved to the point that's he's more reliable.
The Pacers Need Ben Sheppard Without T.J. McConnell Available
With McConnell missing at least the first 10 games of the season, the Pacers will need Sheppard available. They might even try to give him more ball-handling duties off the bench.
Those 10 games will be the opportunity for Sheppard to show that he deserves to be in the rotation all season long, no matter how well Furphy plays behind him. Those games could help separate him from the other young whippersnappers on the roster.
Last season, Sheppard averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 41.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
