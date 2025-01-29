Will Bennedict Mathurin Play? Final Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report Released
The Indiana Pacers will look for their 26th win of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Detroit Pistons for their first game back on U.S. soil.
More Pacers: Former Pacers Star Paul George Gets Brutally Honest About 'Grudge' With Indiana
The Pacers are coming off a 1-1 Paris trip and will look to start a winning streak. However, the Pacers will be shorthanded for this matchup. Not only is Andrew Nembhard out, but so is Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin is ruled out due to an illness.
Pacers beat writer Scott Agness shared via X.
Mathurin is coming off a 13-point performance in Saturday's blowout win against the Spurs.
More Pacers: Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land $25M Defensive Guard
The 22-year-old is having another solid season with the Pacers, averaging 16.4 points and a career-high 5.9 rebounds per game for Indiana.
Mathurin was a late addition to Indiana's injury report due to illness, and he'll join Andrew Nembhard (back) on the sidelines on Wednesday.
With a vacated spot in the Pacers' starting lineup, Aaron Nesmith stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Mathurin in the first unit while Ben Sheppard likely also handles a more prominent role against Detroit.
Mathurin has only missed one game due to a suspension prior to this illness. The last time we saw Mathurin, he was solid.
On Saturday against the Spurs, he recorded 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field, three rebounds, one assist, and was a +4 on the court in 21 minutes.
In 44 games this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in 32.1 minutes of action.
The Pacers enter this matchup as the favorites with a -6.5 spread.
Indiana is 5-4 against the rest of their division and is 11-8 against opponents with a winning record.
The Pistons are 1-7 against opponents from the Central Division. Detroit gives up 113.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
More Pacers: Pacers News: Reggie Miller Lands Analyst Role With NBC
Pacers Could Add $12M Center by Parting Ways With Obi Toppin
Should Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Make All-Star Team This Season?
For more Indiana Pacers news and notes, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.