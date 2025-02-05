Will Myles Turner Play vs Blazers? Pacers Release Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are 28-20 which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
As they look to make the final push towards being legitimate contenders in the East, they will need every advantage they can get ahead of their matchup against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers.
Despite Portland's rebuilding efforts they have won eight of their last nine and are in the midst of a four-game winning streak as they take on the Pacers.
A center who has had phones ringing off the hook for Indiana once again finds himself on the injury report in Myles Turner.
After missing Monday's matchup against the Utah Jazz due to an ankle injury, Turner had been listed as questionable to suit up for the trip to Portland, per an afternoon injury report.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Turner has been officially given the green light to play.

Despite a winning season worthy of the fourth best ranking in the East, Turner is still in perennial trade rumors.
In an age of the NBA where a defensive center is becoming increasingly more rare, Turner has been linked to a few teams for a potential trade. Although fans would hate to see the two-time block champion get swapped, it is worth considering what his potential return might be.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that have not just made a blockbuster move to land superstar Luka Doncic, but don't appear to be done yet as they would benefit exponentially from Turner.
The kind of assets L.A. can bring to the table doesn't quite scream trade to the Pacers, but if a deal is out there that would improve Indiana, there are two more days until the trade deadline.
Turner is in the midst of a slightly down year as he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in 44 appearances this season.
