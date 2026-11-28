The NBA Cup group play has come to an end and the Indiana Pacers went 1-3 in East Group B.

Pacers Scheduled Game vs. Atlanta Changed

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the group play is over, the NBA has made some changes to the Pacers' schedule. The first schedule change of the season comes next week when Indiana's originally scheduled game against Atlanta on Thursday, December 3, 2026 was moved to Wednesday, December 2. The game will be played at 8:00 PM ET.

Atlanta won East Group C, which means they advanced to the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds. The Hawks will host LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Deccember 4, so to prevent Atlanta from being at a disadvantage in this game, the league rescheduled their game with Indiana to be on the second night of a back-to-back versus their NBA Cup game being on one.

This is an unfortunate schedule change for the Pacers as they are already scheduled to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, December 1. 2026. Indiana will now have another back-to-back added to their schedule and it will be the 5th of the season.

However, Indiana will get some much needed practice time during the first part of December. Since the Pacers failed to make the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup for the third consectutive year, they had two games added to their schedule.

Pacers to Host Heat

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives the ball against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first added game is on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET when Indiana hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat. They will have four days off after the Hawks game to prepare for this one. This will be Antetokounmpo and the Heat's first visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, but the second game between the two teams.

Indiana lost 145-125 on the road to Miami dominated with Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Thompson combined for 83 points. The frontcourt size overwhelmed Pascal Siakam and held him to 13 points on 5-17 shooting. The Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac in the previous contest.

Pacers Travel to Washington

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second added game will be a road matchup against Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana defeated the Wizards at home in the middle of November 114-101. This was arguably Zubac's best game of the young season, as he scored 20 points for the first time in Indiana, added 12 rebounds and did a great job of limiting Davis' impact on the game.

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