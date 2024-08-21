Kyle Mangas says he'll return to Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants on Exhibit 10 contract
INDIANAPOLIS — In a recent appearance on the Locked On Pacers podcast, wing Kyle Mangas said he will be returning to the Indiana Pacers organization for the coming season on an Exhibit 10 contract.
Mangas, 25, played for the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League last year. He averaged 16.9 points per game and shot the ball well from deep. The Indiana native played in the G League Next Up game during NBA All-Star weekend.
"I'll be back with the Pacers on an Exhibit 10," Mangas said during the podcast. "I'm going to be signing that here soon. And really looking forward to coming back."
The Indiana Wesleyan University product signed the same type of contract with the blue and gold last year, and he spent one day in training camp with the Pacers. Mangas was a Pacers fan growing up, so it's a full-circle moment to be returning to the organization for the second-straight season.
He played for the Los Angeles Lakers during summer league play but is still coming back to Indiana. Mangas suffered an ankle injury during his time with the Lakers and is rehabbing in Indianapolis right now.
Mangas played basketball during both high school and college in the state of Indiana, so it's exciting for him to be with the Mad Ants once again. "The people in the state love basketball, are so passionate about it. So it's awesome. And to be able to come back play for the Pacers organization is really cool," he said.
Mangas joins Keisei Tominaga and Josiah Jordan-James as players who are signing with the blue and gold on Exhibit 10 deals this year. The entire podcast featuring Mangas can be found here.
- How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Five biggest games on the Indiana Pacers 2024-25 schedule. CLICK HERE.
- Which Indiana Pacers players could be representing their country in the 2028 Olympics? CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a point guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers