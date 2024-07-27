Indiana Pacers sign Tristen Newton to one-year, two-way contract
The Indiana Pacers announced on Saturday that they have signed guard Tristen Newton to a two-way contract.
Newton, 23, was the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He spent his final two collegiate seasons with the UConn Huskies, winning two national titles and proving to be a do-it-all guard with size.
His two-way agreement with Indiana is a one-year pact, a league source told Pacers On SI.
The rookie guard recently wrapped up summer league play, where he struggled but did well to get to the foul line. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during the tune-up games in Las Vegas.
"Tristen Newton, tremendous [growth] from game one to game five," Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said. "Understanding our offense more, playing more confident. Being able to call plays and run our sets and be more comfortable out there."
The signing comes on the heels of Indiana agreeing to a two-way contract with guard Quenton Jackson. That means the Pacers have one two-way contract slot still open with two obvious potential candidates in Oscar Tshiebwe and Enrique Freeman.
Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in his final season with the Huskies at the NCAA level. The Pacers like his maturity, and he will now get a chance to develop with both the Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, during his rookie season.
Indiana now has 17 players under contract for the 2024-25 season.
