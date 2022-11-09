Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host former MVP Nikola Jokic in Indianapolis

The Indiana Pacers host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Pacers will hope to improve to over .500 for the first time this season, with a win Indiana will be 6-5.

The Nuggets have won three games in a row and five out of their last six. At 7-3, they look like one of the best teams in the league. They have three players averaging 15+ points per game in Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. They will be a tough team for Indiana to defend.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Altitude Sports

Spread and Over/Under: Indiana are the underdogs in this game as they are +5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 234.5.

Pacers vs Nuggets Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) and Chris Duate (left ankle) are out while Aaron Nesmith (right foot) is questionable. Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen (two-way contract) are questionable too, but they are not injured.

For the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie (right leg), Peyton Watson (G League), and Jack White (G League) are out. Zeke Nnaji (right ankle) and Ish Smith (right calf) are doubtful.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Nikola Jokic: Jokic has been the MVP for the last two NBA seasons and is an incredible player. He's averaging 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this season.

The 2014 second-round pick has averaged 25.2 points per game against Indiana during this career, more than he has scored against any other opponent.

Turner has been playing well in two Pacers games this month, averaging 26.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game to go with his usual 3.0 blocks per game. He will need to defend Jokic and keep up his offensive hot streak if the Pacers want to win.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jamal Murray: Two offensively gifted point guards will square off in Haliburton and Murray. Both are capable of both scoring and distributing at a high level.

Murray is still working his way back to full strength from a torn ACL, but he has still been effective this season. If Haliburton continues his impressive form from this season, he will have an advantage over the talented Denver guard. The bigger the gap Haliburton can establish in impact between the two guards, the bigger the chance the Pacers will win.