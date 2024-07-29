When Indiana Pacers players play internationally this week during Olympics Group Play
The 2024 Olympic games are underway, and the Men's Basketball competition began over the weekend. That means a few Indiana Pacers players get to suit up for meaningful international action.
On Saturday, Andrew Nembhard and Team Canada took down a talented Greece team thanks to an impressive first half. Nembhard was effective in the third and fourth quarters and finished with two points, one rebound, and one assist during his first Olympic action. Canada is undefeated this summer outside of an exhibition loss to the United States.
Speaking of Team USA, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is with the squad. He didn't play in the team's last two wins, but this week is likely the best time for him to hit the hardwood if he's going to be out of the rotation come time for the knockout rounds. Team USA beat Serbia on Sunday.
This week, a trio of Pacers (or to-be Pacers) will hit the hardwood again. Group Play ends for the event on Saturday, so it's possible for any of the three to be eliminated from the Olympics by the end of the week. Otherwise, the knockout stage starts on Tuesday, August 6.
Here's the schedule for this week.
Tyrese Haliburton (United States)
Wednesday, July 31 vs South Sudan (Olympics group play) at 3 p.m. EST
Saturday, August 3 vs Puerto Rico (Olympics group play) at 11:15 a.m. EST
Andrew Nembhard (Canada)
Tuesday, July 30 vs Australia (Olympics group play) at 7:30 a.m. EST
Friday, August 2 vs Spain (Olympics group play) at 11:15 a.m. EST
Tuesday, July 30 vs France (Olympics group play) at 11:15 a.m. EST
Friday, August 2 vs Brazil (Olympics group play) at 5 a.m. EST
