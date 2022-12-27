Has Patience Paid Off For Jaxson Hayes?

Jaxson Hayes has gotten more playing time lately and has made the most of his opportunity.

NEW ORLEANS - The old saying that "good things come to those who wait" may apply to New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes. The 4th-year player out of Texas has flourished on the court with more playing time.

Dec 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) shoots a reverse lay up against Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After appearing in only 10 of the team's first 30 games and not logging more than 12 minutes in any of them, Hayes has seen his minutes and production increase mightily in the last week.

In his last three games, Hayes has averaged 23 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest. It's a dramatic increase from the 7 minutes, 1 point, and 1.7 rebounds he averaged in the previous ten games.

His playing time increased due to the absences of Zion Williamson (COVID) and Larry Nance Jr (Achilles Strain). Still, something is to be said for a player who stays ready to produce when Coach Green calls his number.

"Jax (Hayes) is probably one of the most talented guys on the team", Coach Willie Green told reporters after Monday night's win against the Pacers. "When he puts it all together, you see games like in OKC and games like tonight. We're all extremely proud of him."

Hayes seemingly has had a switch flip for him in the way he plays the game lately. Many times last season, Jaxson would be seen camping around the 3-point line with no real purpose in the offense. Recently, he has made himself more available around the rim for lobs, and easy drop-off passes.

Although it's a tiny sample size, Hayes has only attempted 11 three-point shots this season compared to his 58 last season. With his height and athleticism, he is more of an asset around the rim than near the 3-point line. The Pelicans are in the 91st percentile of teams that shoot shots four feet or less from the basket when Hayes is in the lineup.

Hayes told the media after the OKC game how amazing it feels to be in the lineup contributing again. "As a player, you never want to be out of the rotation, but things happen........having this opportunity to come back in and show what I can do is really nice."

Hayes is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a restricted free agent, which may benefit both parties. New Orleans will evaluate the market for Hayes and have the right to match any offer extended to him.

For now, the focus on the Pelicans is this season. New Orleans is 2nd in the Western Conference with a 21-12 record. Their depth is a huge part of their early success and is why Jaxson Hayes has been a significant contributor lately. Zion will be returning, and Jaxson's role needs to be clarified. If the past indicates the future, Hayes will be called upon again with a chance to produce.

