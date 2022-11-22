Skip to main content

Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return

The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans dominated in all phases against Golden State from wire-to-wire for a 128-83 home victory.

Zion Williamson

The Pelicans were intent on not repeating the same mistakes in their Nov. 4 win over the Warriors. The visitors hung around late before the Pelicans pulled away in the 4th quarter.  

Steve Kerr decided to rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Without those key members on the court for the defending champs, the New Orleans jumped out early on the depleted Warriors.  

After the 1st quarter, the Pels established a 19-point lead, which ballooned by halftime.

Brandon Ingram led with 34 points in 30 minutes of action. With a big lead, Green inserted center Jonas Valanciunas as the only starter who played in the 4th quarter.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zion Williamson finished with 9 points in 23 minutes after missing three games with a right foot contusion. 

Warriors vs. Pelicans

USATSI_19482648_168388561_lowres
9
Gallery
9 Images

7th in the NBA, the New Orleans bench had a monster performance with 57 points. Their depth contributed with rebounding, assists, and points in the paint to extend the lead by 45 points, their largest lead of the season. Every player who logged minutes for the Pels scored a bucket and had the fans cheering the entire game.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 26, shooting 9 of 18 from the floor. The Warriors committed a season-high 27 turnovers allowing the Pelicans to convert them into 31 points on the scoreboard. The defending champions only have one road win this season and dropped to 8-10.

New Orleans ended their six-game home stand with a 4-2 record.  

The Pelicans will visit San Antonio on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the Grizzlies Friday, Nov. 25, the next two games. The Memphis trip will be the first regular-season match since last season's Play-In Tournament.

Read More Pelicans News:

Zion Williamson
Basketball

Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return

By Terry Kimble
USATSI_19359347_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Pelicans Welcome Williamson Back In Time To Face The Defending Champion Warriors

By David Grubb
Zion
Basketball

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting, Odds, Player Props

By Kyle T. Mosley
Ingram vs Warriors
Basketball

Brandon Ingram the '3-Point Marksman'

By Terry Kimble
IMG_0578
NBA

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Host Events to Feed Families for Holidays

By Terry Kimble
CJ McCollum
Basketball

Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak

By Terry Kimble
NAJI
NBA

Celtics vs Pelicans: Both Teams Playing For First Place

By Chris Dodson
USATSI_17194796_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Kira Lewis Jr. Shines With Squadrons

By Terry Kimble