Pelicans Found Their Big Man in the Middle

Center Jonas Valančiūnas fit in well with the Pelicans after the offseason trade in 2021.

When the initial trade went down for Jonas Valančiūnas back in July of 2021, most Pelicans fans viewed it as a cost-savings move. The Pelicans gained financial flexibility by moving Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe off the books.

This last season proved Jonas's value to the team and how great a move it was. With Zion Williamson not playing this season, Jonas had to be the anchor and foundation of the team in the paint. He more than proved his worth.

With Williamson sidelined for the entire year, Jonas was thrust into action, becoming the team's second-leading scorer for much of the season. At times he flourished tremendously in this role. Fans remember the monster game he had versus the Clippers in November when he scored 39 points on 7 of 8 3's with 15 rebounds.

Jonas had three 30-point games this past year. The Pelicans were 2-1 in those games. He also finished third in the league in double-doubles with 50 this season.

He also elevated his game in other areas. This season, he posted a career-high in assists (2.6) and steals (.6). He also played the most minutes in his career (30 mpg) and set career highs in free-throw shooting percentage (82%). Jonas was also pivotal in the Pelicans' first-round series versus the Phoenix Suns.

No stranger to being in the playoffs, Jonas was a steady force for many Pelicans players who were making their first playoff appearance. He elevated his play from the beginning to set the tone for how physical your team needs to be in the postseason.

In Game 1 vs. Phoenix, Jonas posted an 18-point, 25 rebound game. The 25 rebounds were a franchise record in a postseason game. Jonas finished the series averaging 14 points and 14 rebounds against a talented Deandre Ayton and the Suns.

Pelicans fans can take solace in the fact Jonas will be handling the middle for the foreseeable future. After the trade, he signed an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2023-2024 season. The 7'0 center from Lithuania may not always be in the spotlight, but the big man is a key to the Pelicans' success in the future.

