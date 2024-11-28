4x NBA All-Star Proposes Harsh Rule Against Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has struggled with injuries almost his entire NBA career. Selected first overall by New Orleans in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson played just 24 games his rookie season. Taking a step forward the next year, Williamson appeared in 61 games and made the All-Star team in 2021, but then missed the entire next season due to injury.
Williamson was an All-Star again in 2023, but played just 29 games total that season. Appearing in a career-high 70 games last season, Williamson looked to be taking a real step forward as it pertained to his availability, but that unfortunately has not lasted this season.
Playing just six games so far, Williamson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that looks to have no return date in the near future.
During a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back show, former Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins said the team needs to start fining Williamson if he is not in proper shape.
“If you come in at a certain weight or body fat that isn’t acceptable for the team, and puts you in a place to flourish and be healthy, we start fining you,” Cousins said. “Because this is an issue they’re dealing with every single year. And obviously this is something he can’t handle on his own, and professionally he’s struggling with it. So it’s time to start adding a little more pressure to it.”
Cousins said this is something that should have happened years ago, but is definitely something he believes should take place now. Williamson is not the only Pelicans star who has missed time this season, as several other key players in New Orleans have been out due to injuries.
