4x NBA All-Star Wants Jimmy Butler Traded to Surprising Team

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins wants Jimmy Butler to team up with Anthony Edwards

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Almost a decade ago, Jimmy Butler was once a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had one of the most volatile breakups from an NBA team in modern history and ultimately left to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite having previously had an incredibly ugly relationship with the Timberwolves, one former NBA All-Star wants to see Butler rejoin them.

During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, former four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins revealed that he wanted to see Butler partner up with Anthony Edwards.

"I'm even a fan of him going back to Minnesota, and being with Ant Edwards," Cousins said. "Dogs need other dogs with them. So I think Jimmy will be a great fit next to Anthony Edwards."

Butler and Edwards together have the capability of being the most mentally tough duo in the NBA, but they'd likely be one of the most volatile, too. It's hard to see Butler ever return to Minnesota with how badly he scored the organization upon leaving. If Minnesota were willing to extend Butler the way he wants, then anything is supposedly possible.

At 35 years old, it's hard to give Jimmy Butler the contract he desires. Through 25 games this season, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 54/36/80 shooting from the field. While none of those stats sound eye-popping, it's the playoffs where Butler shines the most.

Farbod Esnaashari
