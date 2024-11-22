Brandon Ingram Injury Update For Pelicans vs. Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after a winless road trip to face the 11-3 Golden State Warriors on Friday evening. Golden State is 2-0 on the year against the Pelicans, with both victories coming in San Franciso early in the season. Conversely, New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference, with a 4-12 record, and is reeling from numerous injuries on the team.
Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Pelicans played without seven of their top eight scorers in their blowout loss to the Cavs. Brandon Ingram missed his first game of the season on Wednesday, nursing a sprained ankle. The former all-star forward is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans this season. Injecting his scoring back into the lineup would give New Orleans the boost it needs to compete with the high-flying Warriors. Led by Steph Curry's dynamic shooting, Golden State is No. 3 in the league in scoring (119.6) and No. 3 in three-point shooting percentage (38.7%).
The Pelicans have been unable to find their footing with all the injuries piled up. In addition to Ingram possibly returning to the lineup, Trey Murphy III will play on Friday. The former Virginia standout is not cleared to play back-to-back games after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp. Murphy III averages 15.5 points and five rebounds per game for the season.
New Orleans listed veteran CJ McCollum as doubtful for the game against Golden State. The veteran guard has missed the last 12 games with a thigh injury. New Orleans and Golden State tipoff is on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST.
