The New Orleans Pelicans look for their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. New Orleans tied their season-high with two consecutive victories after defeating the Washington Wizards on Friday and Sunday.
The Pelicans announced some exciting news on Monday when Zion Williamson was upgraded to questionable on the injury report. Williamson has missed the last 27 games with a hamstring strain he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time All-Star was ruled out indefinitely, and the return timeline was undetermined.
On Tuesday, the team revealed a major update.
Williamson has been upgraded to available for the first time since November 6.
Via Pelicans: "Zion is back! He is available for tonight's Pelicans game vs the Timberwolves (7 pm CT)."
Williamson spent some time away from the team recovering before returning to attend games and start the ramp-up process at the team facility. New Orleans released their injury report for Tuesday's game, and the former No. 1 overall pick is listed as questionable for the matchup.
Last week, Williamson started working through non-contact drills and some individual shooting. On Monday, the two-time all-star went through his first 5-on-5 practice. Coach Willie Green told reporters that after practice, there was a "chance" that Williamson could play this week.
The former Duke standout has a lengthy history of hamstring injuries, so he will most likely be on a minutes restriction in his return.
The interesting thing will be how much Williamson plays before the February trade deadline. Many assume that his teammate, Brandon Ingram, will be traded by next month. That signals the team's intent to build itself around Williamson in the future. Because of injury, Zion and the newest addition, Dejounte Murray, have not played together this season. The Pelicans can get a proper assessment of how they need to build a winner around Williamson.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
