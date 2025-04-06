Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List
The Duke Blue Devils 2024-25 season came to a shocking end on Saturday night, as the Houston Cougars made a miraculous comeback in the final minutes to head to the National Championship to face the Florida Gators on Monday night. While their season is over, the phenomenal season of Cooper Flagg can't be overlooked.
The freshman star cemented himself as one of the greatest freshmen in NCAA history. Flagg led his top-ranked Duke team in all five major categories, which earned him some hardware along the way. While he won awards for being the top freshman in the ACC and the nation, he also won the most prestigious award in the country to put him in elite company.
Flagg became just the fourth freshman to ever win the prestigious Wooden Award, given to the nation's most outstanding player for men's and women's. Flagg joins fellow NBA stars Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson to do so. All three of those players were selected in the top two of their NBA Drafts, with Durant being the only one not to go first overall.
Flagg also becomes the second Duke freshman to ever win the award, meaning the Blue Devils are the only program to have two freshmen to win the award. Assuming he declares for the 2025 NBA Draft, he's the expected top overall pick as well.
Given New Orleans' current situation in the standings, there's a chance that Flagg and Williamson team up next season if the Pelicans jump to the first overall pick. The Pelicans entered Sunday with a 12.5% chance of landing the top selection.
