Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons will meet for the first time this year on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans has beaten the Pistons seven straight times, dating back to the 2019-2020 season. However, the Pistons are in line for playoff contention this year.
Detroit is currently 37-31 in the season, which is good enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons seek to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. Meanshile, New Orleans was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week and already is looking to next season. Both teams released their injury report for Monday's game.
The Pelicans list star forward Zion Williamson as questionable for the game with personal reasons. Williamson missed Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with the same designation. The two-time all-star has played in 28 games this season, missing a huge chunk of the year with a major hamstring injury.
New Orleans will have five players out against the Pistons, including Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston (ankle), Lester Quinones (G League), and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League). Also listed as questionable is Yves Missi (ankle), and Kelly Olynyk (finger).
On the Pistons side, Detroit is without five players at New Orleans. Jaden Ivey (fibula), Ron Harper, Jr. (G League), Daniss Jenkins (G League), Bobi Klintman (G League), and Tolu Smith (G League) won't play against the Pelicans.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
