JJ Redick's Blunt Statement After Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers stayed red hot on Saturday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans to make it five-straight wins. It was not easy for the Lakers in this game, as the Pelicans once led by 15 points, but Los Angeles executed better in the second half to pull out the 104-99 victory.
It was another dominant game from Anthony Davis in this one, as the star center finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks. For the Pelicans, they were led by star forward Brandon Ingram who finished with 32 points, four rebounds, and three steals in the loss.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked what adjustment his team made defensively in the second half.
“There wasn’t an adjustment defensively in the second half, it was just get the f—king ball,” Redick said (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
The Lakers head coach also reacted to pulling out another close victory, as this has become standard for Los Angeles early in the season.
“We clearly don’t like to make it easy,” Redick said.
For the Pelicans, this was their 10th loss on the season, which is the most in the Western Conference. Injuries have played a huge role in this, as Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and other top Pelicans players are currently sidelined.
