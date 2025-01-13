Joe Mazzulla's Statement After Pelicans-Celtics Goes Viral
The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, but just barely. Escaping with a 120–119 victory at home, Boston narrowly took down the 8-31 Pelicans.
While the Celtics are still 28-11, which is good for second in the Eastern Conference and third in the entire NBA, the defending champions have underperformed in the eyes of many. Even the Celtics themselves feel they could be much better than their current record, which is something head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about postgame.
"I would say the ultimate compliment is that we're 28-11 and these are the types of conversations that we're having,” Mazzulla said (h/t Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini). “So, it's a beautiful place to be in. I'm serious. I think it's great. It's a great standard and a great expectation to have, and we have to deliver.”
Mazzulla added, "And so, we all know that. That's the process towards it. But when you're, what are we, the third team in the league right now? Which isn't great, but it sounds like a morgue in here. And that's how it should be because of where we're trying to get to. So, it's the ultimate compliment, and we just continue to work through it."
A win is a win, but the Celtics expected to handle New Orleans much better than they did on Sunday.
As for the Pelicans, they are now 8-32 which is last in the Western Conference standings.
