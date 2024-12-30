Lakers Potential Favorites to Trade for Ex-Pelicans Starter
The Brooklyn Nets have started off what is expected to be a busy NBA trade season, as they've now shipped off two of their veteran role players, Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith, to Western Conference contenders in the month of December. With a mix of stars and role players around the league rumored to be moved, it seems as if there are plenty more trades to come before the February deadline.
While the Los Angeles Lakers just struck a deal this weekend to land Finney-Smith, reports indicate they might not be over with adding depth to their roster. Despite depleted second-round draft capital, the Lakers appear to have their eyes on a former Pelicans starter who could help resolve the team's rebounding problems.
On December 20, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that Los Angeles is seen around the league as the favorites to land Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas.
Via Siegel: "Valanciunas continues to draw interest around the league, as he has been tied to the Lakers in recent weeks. Many around the league believe Los Angeles is the favorite to trade for the Lithuanian big man at this very moment."
Valanciunas was named in another report on Sunday that detailed his potential value.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack, Valanciunas could be acquired for second-round picks if the Wizards are able to strike a deal for the former Pelicans center.
As for the Lakers and their ability to make this trade, they'd have to include either Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt in order to work with Valanciunas' $9.9 million salary. Jovan Buha of The Athletic noted that Valanciunas is among the players LA has been been open to acquiring short-term, along with Finney-Smith who they officially traded for on Sunday.
Regarding the draft capital, LA is low on second-round picks now but could opt to send Washington a protected first-round pick instead to sweeten the deal.
The former Pelicans starter spent three years in New Orleans as the full-time starting center with his best year coming in 2021-22. Since signing a three-year deal with Washington this offseason, Valanciunas has moved to the bench this season in favor of rookie Alex Sarr.
