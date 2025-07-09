NBA Announces Lakers, Cooper Flagg, Zion Williamson Matchups in Emirates Cup
The NBA introduced the NBA Cup in 2023, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking home the first ever one in Las Vegas. This past season, the Milwaukee Bucks took home the crown, and the Emirates Cup is set to return again for a third season as it looks to bring a new level of excitement to the regular season.
Looking ahead to the tournament, all eyes will be on the matchups fans will get to see during group play. Ahead of the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which begins in Las Vegas on Thursday, the league has announced the group pairings for the 2025 competition.
In an announcement shared by the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in one of the toughest pairings with West Group B. Featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and the Pelicans, all five of the teams could very well be in the postseason next year.
For Duke fans, they'll get to see a matchup between two of their best prospects in recent history, with Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg going head-to-head. As for other matchups to pay attention to in that group, both LA teams will face off, while Anthony Davis will look to get his revenge against the Lakers.
As mentioned in the announcement, the pairings were randomly drawn based on the teams' win-loss records from the 2024-25 season.
