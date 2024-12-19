New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans will end their short road trip in Houston on Thursday evening when they will battle the Rockets. New Orleans has played just one game in the last six days after not qualifying for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Houston made it to Las Vegas for the Tournament semifinals but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New Orleans and Houston have not played this year, but both teams split the season series 2-2 last season. The Pelicans have been horrendous on the road this season, winning just one game away from the Smoothie King Center. Both teams released their injury report before Thursday's game, and it's no surprise the Pelicans will be missing a large part of their firepower.
Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are out again with injuries. Ingram continues to nurse his low ankle sprain, while Williamson suffers from a hamstring strain. Both players are out indefinitely as they continue to rehab their injuries.
In addition to the two stars, guard Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain) remains out Thursday along with Daniel Theis (personal reasons) and Karlo Matkovic (low back disc protrusion). Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins (back) and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (non-Covid illness) are questionable for the matchup. Javonte Green finally returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle sprain. He is not listed on the injury report for the Rockets game.
The Houston Rockets have six players listed on their injury report: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, N'Faly Dante, Tari Eason, Jack McVeigh, and Nate Williams.
Alperen Sengun is questionable, Steven Adams is questionable, N'Faly Dante is out, Tari Eason is questionable, Jack McVeigh is out, and Nate Williams is out.
The Pelicans have dealt with injury all season, leading to their horrendous 5-22 record, the worst in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Houston enters the game with the third-best record in the Conference, looking to surprise many in the loaded West.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Toyota Center.
