New Report On Pelicans Trade Plans For All-Defensive Star
The word trade around the New Orleans Pelicans fan base might not be their favorite right now, especially after the recent report regarding the Atlanta Hawks being shocked that the Pelicans offered them their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, it's clear this Pelicans team has a lot of mouths to feed and might need to move off talent.
Looking at New Orleans' roster, assuming everyone enters the season healthy, there are arguably 12 players under contract who are worthy of being in their rotation. Therefore, they've been tied to potentially making trades off one of their top wings. However, a recent report from NBA Insider Jake Fischer reveals that the team plans to hold onto their top defender.
"I am not expecting a Herb Jones trade. One of the best contracts in the league, New Orleans knows that. As much as New Orleans has done some funky things, I don't think they're moving Herb Jones any time soon," Fischer shared during a livestream.
The 2024-25 season isn't a season to remember for Jones, as he battled injuries, playing just 20 games and taking a major hit to his efficiency. However, the season prior, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while boasting a 63.6 TS% and earning All-Defensive First Team honors.
In terms of his contract, New Orleans will be paying him just under $29 million total over the next two years, a steal for a player of his quality. The Pelicans giving up that 2026 first likely means they are all-in on a playoff push next season, so perhaps a Jones trade could be explored if things go south next season.
Related Articles
Pelicans Waive Ex-Kentucky Guard, Sign Ex-Nugget
New Report On Knicks Seeking Top Assistant After Coaching Hire