New Report on Scary Zion Williamson Personal Situation
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's season is already over after the team announced he would miss the remainder of the regular season with a back injury.
Williamson fell hard against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 19th but remained in the game during the Pelicans' 119-115 victory. That would be the last game the two-time all-star played this season.
Williamson is still making headlines despite no longer performing on the court. A new report from the New York Post revealed a scary situation that occurred at his residence after a dispute between two women turned violent. No word on if Williamson was present during the incident, but charges were filed against one of the women.
The former No. 1 overall pick will finish this season playing just 30 games after playing a career-high 70 games last year. Williamson averaged a career-best in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this season. He joined an exclusive list with the second-most consecutive active games with a steal and/or a block, trailing only San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Williamson came into this season in the best shape of his career, dropping below his college weight of 270 pounds. Many of Zion's detractors suggest his weight contributed to most of his health issues. Since joining the NBA in 2019, Williamson has only played more than 40 games in two of the six seasons.
The former Duke standout signed a five-year extension with the team in 2022, but the contract contained strict language regarding certain weight and game requirements to maximize his earning potential. Williamson has yet to play in a playoff game in his career.
