New York Knicks Announce Roster Move Before Facing Pelicans

The Knicks have made a roster move before the New Orleans Pelicans game.

Pacome Dadiet walks off stage after being selected twenty-fifth overall by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
The New York Knicks enter Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. At 11-8 through 19 games, New York has played well enough to be one of just five winning teams in the East.

It has been a much different story for the Pelicans, who enter this game losers of seven-straight, owning the worst record in the Western Conference at 4-16. Injuries have played a massive role in this, as several key Pelicans players have missed extended time to start the season.

New Orleans will have a tough task snapping its losing streak on Sunday, as the Knicks have just two home losses all season.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ahead of this game, the Knicks announced a roster move via their public relations account on X.

“The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks,” the team wrote.

Dadiet was selected 25th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, and has made 10 appearances at the NBA level this season. Averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest, Dadiet has primarily appeared in games that were already decided.

Just 19 years old, Dadiet is a longterm pick for New York, as the team is not expecting him to contribute at the NBA level right away. This is why his assignment to the G League before Sunday’s game against New Orleans should come as no surprise. 

