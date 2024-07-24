Pelicans Forward Trey Murphy III Hosts Back-to-School Event in North Carolina
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III returned to his home state of North Carolina to host a back-to-school event this past weekend. The Triangle native partnered with the Durham Parks and Recreation Department for the event at Campus Hills in Durham, North Carolina. As a youth, Murphy III participated in many cross-country leagues through the Durham Parks and Recreation.
"It's something I've been wanting to do for some time, to give back to my community", Murphy III told local reporters. "Durham County is where I was raised. I played basketball here in this gym at Campus Hills. To be able to give back and have all these vendors come out to support the kids is really great."
The event included a resource fair, backpacks, school supplies, interactive activities, haircuts, food, and more. After graduating from Cary Acadamy in North Carolina, Murphy III went to the University of Rice for two seasons before transferring to Virginia. After a season with the Cavaliers, he declared for the NBA Draft, forgoing the rest of his college eligibility.
New Orleans traded with Memphis on Draft night for his rights and he made a huge impact his rookie season with the Pelicans. Murphy III was integral down the stretch and during the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Pelicans. This past season with New Orleans, Murphy III averaged career-highs in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9), and assists (2.2). He enters the last season of his rookie deal, but the team wants to sign him to an extension, though there seems to be "differing viewpoints" from both sides.
Four players from Murphy III's draft class have signed rookie max scale extensions already, so there is hope a deal gets done sooner rather than later. The deadline for the rookie scale extension to be completed is October 21st. Trey has practiced with the USA Men's Select Team this summer, helping to prepare the National Team for the Olympic Games in Paris.