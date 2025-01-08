Zion Williamson's 360 Windmill Dunk Goes Viral In Timberwolves-Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans fans have waited nearly two months to see their star forward back on the court, and he returned on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williamson is known for his high-flying dunks, and he left the crowd erupting with a monster 360 dunk in the third quarter. The former No. 1 overall pick missed the last 27 games with a hamstring injury.
During the third quarter of a close game, Williamson stole the ball from Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and threw down a massive 360 windmill dunk to electrify the crowd. He followed it up with another dunk and yelled to the crowd that he was officially back.
The former Duke standout would be on a minutes restriction but made the most of his time on the court, tallying 16 points and five rebounds through three quarters.
Heading into Tuesday, Williamson had only played six games this season due to various injuries and illnesses. There is no doubt that when he's on the court, he's one of the most electric players in the league, but his availability leaves a lot to be desired.
Heading into his sixth season in the NBA, the two-time all-star has played less than 50% of all his team's games. That said, he put an exclamation point on Tuesday's injury return.
Williamson is averaging 22 points and eight rebounds this season, but the Pelicans have struggled mightily. New Orleans is last in the Western Conference with a 7-29 record after hoping they could compete in the tough conference. With Williamson returning, the Pelicans are finally rounding into better health and putting a better quality product on the floor.
