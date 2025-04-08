Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Nets
The New Orleans Pelicans begin their final road trip of the season on Tuesday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets.
New Orleans has four games remaining in the regular season before heading to the offseason to make important decisions about their team's future. The Pelicans must figure out how to build a contender around star forward Zion Williamson.
Williamson again experienced a frustrating injury season, missing games because of his hamstring, calf, and, most recently, a back contusion. The two-time all-star is sidelined with a back injury after crashing hard a couple of weeks ago. Williamson is listed on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game at Brooklyn.
The former No. 1 overall pick won't be in action against Brooklyn. New Orleans announced last week that Williamson will miss the remainder of the regular season to heal his sore back. Zion finishes the year playing 30 games, which is disappointing considering he played a career-high 70 games last year.
Despite Williamson's history of injuries, some supporters still vouch for his incredible talent on the court. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently revealed some of the good things he's heard about Williamson.
"I'm feeling great about Zion (Williamson)," Perkins recently revealed. "From what I'm hearing from my sources, he has a reset in his camp. He hired a nutritionist, he got some new people in his corner." Williamson has lost a significant amount of weight and is under his college playing weight at Duke.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game at the Barclay's Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
