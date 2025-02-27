Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Suns vs Pelicans
After winning their last two home games, the New Orleans Pelicans will face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.
New Orleans is the worst road team in the NBA, while the Suns hope to get back on track after losing their last two games. The Pelicans wrapped up a two-game home stand against the San Antonio Spurs, where they won both games versus the Spurs.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson helped lead the way, which has been the case for most of the time he's played this year. Williamson is averaging more rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year despite playing less than 30 minutes per game. The Pelicans released their injury report, but the former No. 1 overall pick is not listed on the report.
Since returning to the lineup last month, Williamson has made the struggling Pelicans group more competitive. A recent stat from NBA statistician and writer Owen Phillips highlighted that Zion is one of the most double-teamed players in recent history. Williamson is doubled on nearly 30% of possessions when he's on the court.
For context, that is about 50% more than the nearest player on the list. Despite defenses loading up to stop him, Williamson averages 24 points per game on 55% shooting from the field. All of this while still being on a minutes restriction since his return from injury.
Much of his recent success is attributed to his weight loss in the last few months, which has dropped below his pre-NBA weight at Duke. Williamson and the Pelicans hope the two-time all-star remains healthy for the rest of the season and use that momentum for next season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors