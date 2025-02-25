Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans look for their third straight home win when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans and Spurs met Sunday, with New Orleans using an impressive fourth-quarter performance to beat San Antonio 114-96. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 22 points and had the highest +/- on either team.
Williamson has looked great over the last couple of weeks since returning from his hamstring injury he suffered in November. Despite being limited to fewer than 30 minutes per game, the two-time all-star is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Tuesday's game, and the former No. 1 overall pick does not appear on the report.
ESPN writer Michael Wright recently revealed that Williamson is reportedly down to 264 pounds, which would be the least he's weighed since being drafted in 2019. Injuries have been a significant part of the forward's NBA career up to this point, with Zion having suffered a major hamstring injury in each of the past three seasons.
Williamson has faced severe backlash from NBA pundits and critics like Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Stephen A. Smith for his perceived lack of conditioning regarding his weight. Before this season, Zion's stepdad revealed the goal was for him to get under his playing weight at Duke, and it appears he has done so.
New Orleans is already out of any playoff consideration, so the Pelicans' cautious approach to minutes makes sense to preserve Williamson for the future. Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors