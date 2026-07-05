The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Pelicans After Quiet Start to Free Agency

The NBA landscape is beginning to take shape this summer, with blockbuster trades and free agent movement dominating the headlines. The New Orleans Pelicans have remained quiet this offseason, making little noise on the transaction front. Their only move so far was re-signing veteran center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal.

New Orleans has been in the trade speculation conversations surrounding sharpshooting forward Trey Murphy III. Reports indicated that teams such as the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons, among others, were inquiring about Murphy III's availability.

If a move were to be made, the Pelicans would hope to get some much-needed frontcourt help on a roster devoid of legitimate size. Since no deal has taken place, New Orleans must ask itself what the center position looks like for them this year.

How Will Pelicans Fill Their Hole at Center?

Last offseason, the Pelicans signed veteran big man Kevon Looney to a two-year deal, with the second being a team option. New Orleans hoped the three-time NBA champion would provide some size, force, and leadership to the young squad, but his tenure in the Big Easy proved short-lived.

Looney injured himself in the preseason, resulting in him missing the first week and a half of the new year. When he returned, the fit was never right, and the veteran rode the bench for most of the season.

New Orleans declined the second year of his contract, saving them approximately $8 million in cap space. The team was unable to address their needs via the draft or free agency. The Pelicans did not have a first-round pick this season, forfeiting it to the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Derik Queen last year.

Free-agent centers like Mitchell Robinson, Andre Drummond, Mark Williams, and others found new teams, leaving the Pelicans without center depth.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars told reporters this summer that he envisions Queen and forward Zion Williamson playing extensively together this season, after some questioned their fit. "I always kind of chuckle when I hear people say, 'Well, can they play together?' ...uh, Tatum and Brown like, 'Ah, they can't play.' Like, you got to allow people to grow in this league", Dumars said.

He continued, "And sometimes you got to let players figure it out. It can't just be, 'Well, they can't play together.'' The numbers, especially defensively, were not great last season when both players shared the court. In the 681 minutes together, the team had a porous 123.7 defensive rating and a -12.9 net rating according to Databallr. As a whole, the Pelicans were one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league.

Dumars was adamant that Williamson is a part of the team's future, so he is betting on Queen and Williamson to fit together in the frontcourt. There is also hope that new head coach Jamahl Mosley can come in and raise the team's defensive awareness, much like he did early in his tenure with the Orlando Magic.

If the roster remains intact, New Orleans is counting on the duo to be much better defensively.

The Pelicans still have Yves Missi on the roster, and he will be relied upon to be a defensive force while he's on the court. The Cameroonian-born center averages seven rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the two years he's been in the league. He came into the league with a slender frame, so adding more strength is necessary to withstand the grueling 82-game season playing in the paint.

New Orleans seems content, for now, to enter the season as presently constructed in the interior. A move off Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray could still be made to get off their contracts and potentially add some size. It's not clear how they are planning to answer it, but the center position remains one of the biggest question marks for the Pelicans heading into next season.